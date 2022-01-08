Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4
News photo The Punch  - The Lagos State Government says it will seal schools that failed to comply with the stipulated academic calendar in the state.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos threatens to seal schools over failure to resume on January 4 Nigerian Tribune:
Lagos threatens to seal schools over failure to resume on January 4
Lagos To Seal Schools Over Failure To Resume On Jan 4 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos To Seal Schools Over Failure To Resume On Jan 4
Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4 The Eagle Online:
Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4
Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4 Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4
Lagos State Government to seal schools over failure to comply with the stipulated academic calendar News Wire NGR:
Lagos State Government to seal schools over failure to comply with the stipulated academic calendar
Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4 News Breakers:
Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4
Lagos Govt To Seal Schools Over Failure To Resume 4 Jan Global Village Extra:
Lagos Govt To Seal Schools Over Failure To Resume 4 Jan


   More Picks
1 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 New Year celebrations unjust, undemocratic to Muslims, says MURIC - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Declares: I’m Nigeria’s Fela Kuti, Take It or Forget It - Global Excellence Online, 22 hours ago
6 Governor Akeredolu Commends Army As Soldiers Return To Correctional Centres In Ondo State - Sahara Reporters, 1 hour ago
7 CAF, LOC officially welcome Super Eagles to AFCON 2021 - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
8 Buhari Not In Charge Of Nigeria As Commander-in-Chief --Ijaw Youth Council - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Sanusi urges Nigerians to get voters card, elect competent leaders - National Accord, 5 hours ago
10 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info