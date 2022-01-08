Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CAF Provides Update For Substitutions, Number Of Players For Each Team Due To COVID-19
News photo The Will  - January 08, (THEWILL) - With due cognisance of the critical effect the prevalent COVID19 can have on the number of substitutions available to teams at the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has updated ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: CAF announces new rules on number of players, substitutions Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: CAF announces new rules on number of players, substitutions
AFCON 2021: CAF Announces New Rules On Number Of Players, Substitutions Screen Gist:
AFCON 2021: CAF Announces New Rules On Number Of Players, Substitutions


   More Picks
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 CAF picks dates for Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers, AFCON 2023 Qualifiers’ draws - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
4 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
5 Criticizing men of God can cause leprosy - Oyedepo warns - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4 - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Actress Kiitan Bukola replies those keen on knowing her sexuality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info