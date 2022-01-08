Post News
News at a Glance
Black soot: Governor Nyesom Wike orders arrest of illegal refinery operators
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Nyesom Wike has ordered the arrest of illegal refinery operators.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Wike Orders Arrest Of Illegal Refinery Operators
Within Nigeria:
Black soot: Governor Nyesom Wike orders arrest of illegal refinery operators
News Breakers:
Governor Nyesom Wike orders the arrest of illegal refinery operators
More Picks
1
Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
Political solution is still being pursued in Nnamdi Kanu's case - Ekweremadu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Buhari should return cooking gas price to how he met it in 2015 –HURIWA -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
‘Body got a shock’: Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm up -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
9
Imo People Have Had Enough Of Your Failure, Resign Now – APC Tells Okorocha -
Naija News,
14 hours ago
10
We’ll shut down Nigeria if fuel prices increase – Niger Delta activist -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
