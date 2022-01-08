“I struggled with my milk supply after birth” — Singer, Mocheddah opens up on being a new mum and breastfeeding her baby

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Singer, Mocheddah has opened up on the struggles she faced after giving birth to her baby, being a new mum and her mental health. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogSinger, Mocheddah has opened up on the struggles she faced after giving birth to her baby, being a new mum and her mental health.



News Credibility Score: 90%