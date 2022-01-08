Post News
News at a Glance
UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A UK-based Nigerian restaurateur who "tried to pass off revolting mouldy chicken as a boiled crab" has been fined.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
EXTRA: UK restaurant owner fined £10k for calling mouldy chicken Nigerian delicacy
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the ‘decayed chicken’ he was serving is a ‘Nigerian delicacy’
Kanyi Daily:
UK Restaurant Owner Fined £10,000 For Tagging Decaying Chicken ‘Nigerian Delicacy’
Olajide TV:
UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the ‘decayed chicken’ he was serving is a ‘Nigerian delicacy’
News Breakers:
UK-based Nigerian restaurateur who “tried to pass off revolting mouldy chicken as a boiled crab” has been fined
More Picks
1
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
3
Buhari should return cooking gas price to how he met it in 2015 –HURIWA -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Declares: I’m Nigeria’s Fela Kuti, Take It or Forget It -
Global Excellence Online,
14 hours ago
5
Imo People Have Had Enough Of Your Failure, Resign Now – APC Tells Okorocha -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
6
Buhari Not In Charge Of Nigeria As Commander-in-Chief --Ijaw Youth Council -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
7
UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Rivers: Lecturer suspended over detention, sexual harassment of student - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
9
Fireboy Secures First Ever UK Top 10 Entry With 'Peru' Remix | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
16 hours ago
10
Kenneth Okonkwo: APC can’t upturn in 6 years PDP misrule of 16 -
PM News,
17 hours ago
