Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Six dead, 20 missing after rocks fell on leisure boats in Brazil - P.M. News
PM News  - At least six people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed on top of leisure boats below a waterfall in Brazil

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Rocky Ledge Falls Onto Boats In Brazil, Kills Several People - Independent, 31 mins ago
2 Dissident Iranian Poet Dies After Catching Covid In Prison - Independent, 31 mins ago
3 Why The Tail Wags The Dog - Leadership, 35 mins ago
4 Man dies in motor accident a day to his wedding in Kano - The Dabigal Blog, 53 mins ago
5 Saudi Coalition Says Yemen Rebels Militarising Sea Ports - Independent, 57 mins ago
6 Soot: Arrest, prosecute illegal refiners, Wike tells Rivers CP, others - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
7 Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, others attend Adamu’s daughter’s wedding in Bauchi - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
8 Obiano’s aide denies soliciting bribes from market leaders - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
9 2022: Which way for Nigerians from here? - Business Day, 1 hour ago
10 Lagos Nurses union reaffirms vow to embark on 3-day warning strike - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info