News at a Glance

APC crisis: I’m not aware of any meeting, says PGF News Breakers - THE planned meeting of the All Progressives Congress governors may no longer be held on Sunday as the Director-General of the Progressives Congress Forum, Luqman Salihu, says he is not aware ofany notice of the meeting being sent to the 22 APC governors ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



