News at a Glance

EXPOSED!!! Portable Reveals How Kogbagidi Wanted To Use Him To Blow [VIDEOS]

EXPOSED!!! Portable Reveals How Kogbagidi Wanted To Use Him To Blow [VIDEOS]

EXPOSED!!! Portable Reveals How Kogbagidi Wanted To Use Him To Blow [VIDEOS]—-In a viral video, Fast rising Nigerian street sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, ... The Genius Media - ThegeniusmediaEXPOSED!!! Portable Reveals How Kogbagidi Wanted To Use Him To Blow [VIDEOS]EXPOSED!!! Portable Reveals How Kogbagidi Wanted To Use Him To Blow [VIDEOS]—-In a viral video, Fast rising Nigerian street sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



