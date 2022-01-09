Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Send Bobrisky out of Benin now, he is not welcomed - Benin man tells Ehi Ogbebor after Bobrisky asked Oba of Benin to marry him
Gist Punch  - A Nigerian man residing in Benin city, Edo state has asked interior designer to send crossdresser, Bobrisky, out ofBenin city as he is "not welcomed to the state."This comes after Bobrisky on his Snapchat asked the Oba of Benin to come and marry him.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Rocky Ledge Falls Onto Boats In Brazil, Kills Several People - Independent, 32 mins ago
2 Dissident Iranian Poet Dies After Catching Covid In Prison - Independent, 32 mins ago
3 Why The Tail Wags The Dog - Leadership, 37 mins ago
4 Man dies in motor accident a day to his wedding in Kano - The Dabigal Blog, 54 mins ago
5 Saudi Coalition Says Yemen Rebels Militarising Sea Ports - Independent, 59 mins ago
6 Soot: Arrest, prosecute illegal refiners, Wike tells Rivers CP, others - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
7 Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, others attend Adamu’s daughter’s wedding in Bauchi - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
8 Obiano’s aide denies soliciting bribes from market leaders - News Breakers, 1 hour ago
9 2022: Which way for Nigerians from here? - Business Day, 1 hour ago
10 Lagos Nurses union reaffirms vow to embark on 3-day warning strike - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info