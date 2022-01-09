Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Full List: Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Others Attend Wedding Of Education Minister’s Daughter (Photos)
News photo News Breakers  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader of the All Progressive’s Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday attended the wedding of Fatima, daughter of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Azare, Bauchi State. Naija News ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo at Minister’s daughter’s wedding: Nothing can separate Nigeria The Eagle Online:
Osinbajo at Minister’s daughter’s wedding: Nothing can separate Nigeria
Full List: Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Others Attend Wedding Of Education Minister’s Daughter (Photos) Naija News:
Full List: Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Others Attend Wedding Of Education Minister’s Daughter (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Declares: I’m Nigeria’s Fela Kuti, Take It or Forget It - Global Excellence Online, 23 hours ago
4 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
5 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 57 mins ago
6 CAF, LOC officially welcome Super Eagles to AFCON 2021 - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
7 2023: Sanusi urges Nigerians to get voters card, elect competent leaders - National Accord, 6 hours ago
8 Black soot: Governor Nyesom Wike orders arrest of illegal refinery operators - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 NLC Rejects FG’s Plan To Increase Tax On Carbonated Drinks - The Trent, 20 hours ago
10 "This is just a tactic to justify the reopening of the school" - Sylvester Oromoni's sister speaks after the Lagos State govt said autopsies showed Sylvester died a natural death (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info