Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prominent Afghan academic detained for criticising Taliban policies
Premium Times  - Faizullah Jalal, a professor at Kabul University, was arrested in his home by Taliban security service officers.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism The Guardian:
Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism
A prominent Afghan university professor, arrested for criticising the Taliban on social media News Wire NGR:
A prominent Afghan university professor, arrested for criticising the Taliban on social media


   More Picks
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
4 Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 2 hours ago
6 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Black soot: Governor Nyesom Wike orders arrest of illegal refinery operators - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 NLC Rejects FG’s Plan To Increase Tax On Carbonated Drinks - The Trent, 21 hours ago
9 Family alleges negligence as Anambra boarding school student dies - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Police arrest housewife who supplies her daughters, other women to bandits for sex in Kaduna forest (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info