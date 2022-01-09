Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"The heart of man is desperately wicked and they are already at it in this new year" - TBoss says as she urges people to pray fervently
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss, has urged people to pray fervently and commit their lives into God's hands. "The heart of man is desperately wicked and they are already at it in this fresh new year. May God protect us.""This morning I wanna ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

