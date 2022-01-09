Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mummy G.O finally speaks on viral preaching memes
Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy G.O, has finally spoken on the viral preaching memes about her on social media. Though Read More >>
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
4 Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 2 hours ago
6 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Black soot: Governor Nyesom Wike orders arrest of illegal refinery operators - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 NLC Rejects FG’s Plan To Increase Tax On Carbonated Drinks - The Trent, 21 hours ago
9 Family alleges negligence as Anambra boarding school student dies - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Police arrest housewife who supplies her daughters, other women to bandits for sex in Kaduna forest (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
