Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19
News photo Independent  - Napoli announce their striker Victor Osimhen has recovered from COVID and will return to Italy in the coming hours.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Osimhen recovers from Covid-19 - P.M. News PM News:
Osimhen recovers from Covid-19 - P.M. News
Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19, Set For Italy Return The Street Journal:
Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19, Set For Italy Return
Osimhen Recovers From Covid, Returning to Italy, Says Napoli Global Village Extra:
Osimhen Recovers From Covid, Returning to Italy, Says Napoli
AFCON: Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19, Jets Out To Italy Naija News:
AFCON: Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19, Jets Out To Italy


   More Picks
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 CAF picks dates for Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers, AFCON 2023 Qualifiers’ draws - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
4 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
6 Criticizing men of God can cause leprosy - Oyedepo warns - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Mummy G.O finally speaks on viral preaching memes - Lailas News, 9 hours ago
8 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 6 hours ago
9 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Actress Kiitan Bukola replies those keen on knowing her sexuality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info