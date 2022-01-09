Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Model With Amazing Tribal Marks Says Marriage Is Not For Her...
News photo Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog  - A BLOG ABOUT NIGERIAN ENTERTAINMENT.
NOLLYWOOD GISTS AND BREAKING STORIES.GOSSIP. NIGERIA

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Another Source

I’m Sorely Disappointed In Marriage; Marriage Is Not For Me – Tribal Marks Model, Adetutu Igbere TV News:
I’m Sorely Disappointed In Marriage; Marriage Is Not For Me – Tribal Marks Model, Adetutu


   More Picks
1 Actress Kiitan Bukola replies those keen on knowing her sexuality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 “I got to a place where I wanted more…” – Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello recounts divorce from husband - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
3 "The heart of man is desperately wicked and they are already at it in this new year" - TBoss says as she urges people to pray fervently - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 766 new cases of COVID-19 in 12 states, FCT - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 Nigeria needs prayers to fight insecurity, says Buhari - The Citizen, 23 hours ago
6 30 Students, Teacher Regain Freedom In Kebbi After Six Months - Independent, 18 hours ago
7 Mummy G.O admits congregation overflow; says those behind hellfire memes sent gunmen after her due to envy - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
8 Worker nabbed after stealing eight crates of eggs overnight from farm (Video) - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
9 Zamfara Massacre: We’ll Smoke Out Terrorists, Buhari Promises - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
10 Plateau ‘baby cleric’ forges ITF, CAN logos to scam people, pay school fees - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info