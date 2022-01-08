Cameroon takes on Burkina Faso in AFCON 2022 opener The Guardian - The Indomitable Lions of Cameroun will kick start the 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in the opening game with a clash in Group A when the host The Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.



