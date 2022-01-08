Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest housewife who supplies her daughters, other women to bandits for sex in Kaduna forest (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a special police unit fighting kidnapping, has arrested a housewife who allegedly supplies women to bandits at Galadimawa forest in Giwa Local Government Ar

27 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

