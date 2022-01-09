Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Young girl reportedly killed by stray bullet while asleep in her bed in Maiduguri
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young girl identified as Maryam Mustapha, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet while asleep in her bedroom in Maiduguri, Borno state.

 

According to one Yagana Usman

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

