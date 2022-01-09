Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Climate change: Nigeria says Long-Term Vision demonstrates commitment to Paris Agreement implementation
EnviroNews Nigeria  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that it’s 2050 Long-Term Low Emission Vision document is a demonstration of the nation’s commitment to play a leading role in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Minister of State for the Environment, ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

