30 abducted Kebbi students freed after seven months
News photo The Punch  - 30 abducted Kebbi students freed after seven months

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

30 more kidnapped Nigerian students freed The Guardian:
30 more kidnapped Nigerian students freed
30 abducted Kebbi students freed after 7 months Sundiata Post:
30 abducted Kebbi students freed after 7 months
Bandits Free 30 Abducted Kebbi Students, Teacher Global Village Extra:
Bandits Free 30 Abducted Kebbi Students, Teacher


