Arms Deals: Nigerian Military Leaders Stole $15 billion Within 20 Years – Report







As much as $15bn (N6.1trn at N411 to a dollar) have been frittered away through fraudulent arms procurement deals in the ... Global Upfront - Claims Nigerian political, security elite have monetised insecurity and the attendant humanitarian crisisAs much as $15bn (N6.1trn at N411 to a dollar) have been frittered away through fraudulent arms procurement deals in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%