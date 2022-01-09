Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says
The Eagle Online  - CAF’s Communications Department, in a statement on Sunday, said Africa’s star footballers’ popularity and talent ensured unprecedented interest from some of the leading broadcasters in Africa and across the globe.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries – CAF Daily Trust:
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries – CAF
How to watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria, other countries The Punch:
How to watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria, other countries
AFCON 2021 To Be Broadcast In 150 Countries Leadership:
AFCON 2021 To Be Broadcast In 150 Countries
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says Premium Times:
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries The News Guru:
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says Prompt News:
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries - CAF - P.M. News PM News:
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries - CAF - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
2 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 "Money is not everything. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Ayra Starr and Mavin Records in trouble for allegedly shunning an event after N3M payment was made - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
7 Father, daughter arrested with fresh human parts in Osun - The Nation, 20 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
9 Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19 - Independent, 1 day ago
10 Burkina Faso Target First Ever AFCON Win Vs Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info