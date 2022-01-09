Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benue Govt to support families of over 120 fallen security operatives with N60 million
News photo Daily Post  - Benue State Government says it has concluded plans to give financial support to families of more than 120 security personnel who were killed in their line

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Benue govt to support families of over 120 fallen security personnel with N60m Nigerian Tribune:
Benue govt to support families of over 120 fallen security personnel with N60m
Ortom to give N60m to families of slain security personnel in Benue Daily Trust:
Ortom to give N60m to families of slain security personnel in Benue
Be friendly with security personnel, Ortom tells Benue people The Sun:
Be friendly with security personnel, Ortom tells Benue people
Benue Govt To Support Families Of Over 120 Fallen Security Personnel With N60m The Nigeria Lawyer:
Benue Govt To Support Families Of Over 120 Fallen Security Personnel With N60m


   More Picks
1 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
4 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 21 hours ago
5 "Money is not everything. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19 - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari govt - Moghalu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Burkina Faso Target First Ever AFCON Win Vs Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Police intercept two buses conveying 32 underaged children from Benue to Osun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info