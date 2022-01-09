Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Father, daughter arrested with fresh human parts in Osun
News photo The Nation  - Operatives of Osun Western Nigerian Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have arrested Ganiyu Wasiu and his 21-year-old daughter, Muizzat, with fresh human parts.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

