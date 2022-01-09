Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ayra Starr and Mavin Records in trouble for allegedly shunning an event after N3M payment was made
Gist Reel
- Ayra Starr and Mavin Records in trouble for allegedly shunning an event after N3M payment was made
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
Ayra Starr And Mavin Records In Hot Soup For Allegedly Shunning An Event After N3M Payment Was Made
Lailas News:
Ayra Starr And Mavin Records Land In Hot Soup
GL Trends:
Ayra Starr And Mavin Records In Hot Soup For Allegedly Shunning An Event After N3M Payment Was Made
Tori News:
Ayra Starr And Mavin Records In Hot Soup For Allegedly Shunning An Event After N3M Payment Was Made
More Picks
1
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo -
The News Guru,
13 hours ago
3
"Money is not everything. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari govt - Moghalu -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
6
How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Police intercept two buses conveying 32 underaged children from Benue to Osun state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
“I didn’t say those things, the videos were edited” – Mummy GO denies teachings in viral sermon videos (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
9
Anambra Cargo Airport has recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers in one month -
News Wire NGR,
14 hours ago
10
Police arrest another hotelier in Osun -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
