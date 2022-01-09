Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG to inaugurate governing councils of new 8 Polytechnics, 6 Colleges, NSSEC Board
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - FG is to inaugurate the Governing Councils of new Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as the Board of the NSSEC

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minister To Inaugurate NSSEC Board, New Institutions’ Councils Leadership:
Minister To Inaugurate NSSEC Board, New Institutions’ Councils
FG to inaugurate governing councils of 8 Polytechnics, 6 Colleges, NSSEC Board Republican Nigeria:
FG to inaugurate governing councils of 8 Polytechnics, 6 Colleges, NSSEC Board


   More Picks
1 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 16 hours ago
3 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Steve Thompson reveals why his marriage to Ubi Franklin's child's mother, Sandra Iheuwa, ended just 5 months after their wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
6 Police intercept two buses conveying 32 underaged children from Benue to Osun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Police arrest another hotelier in Osun - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari govt - Moghalu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Actress Kiitan Bukola replies those keen on knowing her sexuality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 “I didn’t say those things, the videos were edited” – Mummy GO denies teachings in viral sermon videos (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info