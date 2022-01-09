Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Angry Taraba youths send back over 400 IDPs fleeing Zamfara
News photo Daily Post  - Over 400 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, from Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria who are fleeing their villages to find refuge in Taraba State in northeast Nigeria have been asked to return from where they are coming from by youths of the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Taraba Youths Send Back Over 400 IDPs From Zamfara News Break:
Taraba Youths Send Back Over 400 IDPs From Zamfara
Angry Taraba youths send back over 400 IDPs fleeing Zamfara Within Nigeria:
Angry Taraba youths send back over 400 IDPs fleeing Zamfara
Angry Taraba youths send back over 400 IDPs fleeing Zamfara Tunde Ednut:
Angry Taraba youths send back over 400 IDPs fleeing Zamfara


   More Picks
1 30 abducted FGC Birnin Yauri students, 1 teacher regain freedom - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
2 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
5 Police intercept two buses conveying 32 underaged children from Benue to Osun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Cameroon Open AFCON With 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Burkina Faso - The Will, 4 hours ago
8 Police arrest another hotelier in Osun - The Nation, 13 hours ago
9 Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari govt - Moghalu - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Actress Kiitan Bukola replies those keen on knowing her sexuality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info