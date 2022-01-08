Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Brazil cliff collapse kills at least seven
The Guardian  - At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil, authorities said Saturday.

   More Picks
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Before giving money to girls, give to your mum - Actor Alexx Ekubo to men - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 CAF picks dates for Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers, AFCON 2023 Qualifiers’ draws - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
5 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
7 Black soot: Governor Nyesom Wike orders arrest of illegal refinery operators - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Police arrest another hotelier in Osun - The Nation, 8 hours ago
