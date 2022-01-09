Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra Cargo Airport has recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers in one month
News Wire NGR  - The newly inaugurated Anambra Cargo Airport has recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers landing and taking off from the airport after one month of the opening of the facility. The airport was opened for commercial services on December 7, 2021.

