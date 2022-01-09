Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Policeman arrested for stealing, selling missing police pistols to cultist
Vanguard News  - By Evelyn Usman Emotion ran high at the Kwara State Police Command weekend, after a 38-year-old Police Traffic Officer , Haruna Yusuf, disclosed how he

