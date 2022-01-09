Cameroon Open AFCON With 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Burkina Faso The Will - January 09, (THEWILL) - Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match of the twice-postponed TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Vincent Aboubakar keeping his cool to score two penalties.



News Credibility Score: 94%