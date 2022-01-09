Wizkid vindicated as eyewitnesses narrate how 12-year-old Ahmed’s parents misused the N10m gift

Wizkid vindicated as eyewitnesses narrate how 12-year-old Ahmed’s parents misused the N10m gift

Multiple witnesses debunk Wizkid’s critic, claiming that Wizkid gave Ahmed N10 million cash gift, which his parents ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogWizkid vindicated as eyewitnesses narrate how 12-year-old Ahmed’s parents misused the N10m giftMultiple witnesses debunk Wizkid’s critic, claiming that Wizkid gave Ahmed N10 million cash gift, which his parents ...



News Credibility Score: 50%