Boko Haram, ISWAP: Nigerian Army reveals Zulum’s impact in Borno
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Army says Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum often offers logistics and other support to the Nigerian Army for the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP). Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major ...

12 hours ago
