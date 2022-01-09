Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

JAMB’s Is’haq Oloyede is NextMoney Person of the Year
The selection of Oloyede as NextMoney Person of the Year is informed by his relentless and uncompromising pursuit of academic excellence in Nigeria, and his unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in public service.

12 hours ago
