Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2021 AFCON: 'Super Eagles ready to take on Egypt' ' Ahmed Musa boasts
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa says the the team is ready to battle the Pharaohs of Egypt in Group D opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 11.Speaking in an interview with the Super Eagles Media Officer after the team’ ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Ahmed Musa says Eagles battle ready – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
AFCON 2021: Ahmed Musa says Eagles battle ready – The Sun Nigeria
AFCON 2021: ‘Super Eagles Ready to Take on Egypt’ – Ahmed Musa Brag Monte Oz Live:
AFCON 2021: ‘Super Eagles Ready to Take on Egypt’ – Ahmed Musa Brag
What Ahmed Musa Said As #TeamNigeria Battles Egypt AT #AFCON2021 The Genius Media:
What Ahmed Musa Said As #TeamNigeria Battles Egypt AT #AFCON2021


   More Picks
1 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
3 "Money is not everything. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari govt - Moghalu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 19 hours ago
6 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Police intercept two buses conveying 32 underaged children from Benue to Osun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 28 mins ago
9 “I didn’t say those things, the videos were edited” – Mummy GO denies teachings in viral sermon videos (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
10 Anambra Cargo Airport has recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers in one month - News Wire NGR, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info