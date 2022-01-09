2021 AFCON: 'Super Eagles ready to take on Egypt' ' Ahmed Musa boasts Linda Ikeji Blog - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa says the the team is ready to battle the Pharaohs of Egypt in Group D opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 11.Speaking in an interview with the Super Eagles Media Officer after the team’ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%