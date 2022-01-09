Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“Even Lucifer Can’t Say Those Things” – Mummy GO Reacts To Her Viral Preachings
Online Nigeria
- Controversial Nigerian evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo, nicknamed Mummy GO, has reacted to her preachings about hellfire which is circulating on social media.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
‘Even Lucifer can’t say those things’ — Mummy GO claims viral videos are doctored
Kanyi Daily:
“Even Lucifer Can’t Say Those Things” – Mummy GO Reacts To Her Viral Preachings
Observers Times:
Even Lucifer can’t say those things’ — Mummy GO claims viral videos are doctored
Studio CB55:
‘Even Lucifer can’t say those things’ — Mummy GO claims viral videos are doctored
More Picks
1
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
3
Buhari To Commission Projects During Visit To Ogun January 13 -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
4
Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
5
Police intercept two buses conveying 32 underaged children from Benue to Osun state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
9
"Money is not everything. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Ayra Starr and Mavin Records in trouble for allegedly shunning an event after N3M payment was made -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
