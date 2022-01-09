Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen allegedly kidnap Imo monarch, 2 injured, 1 killed, sporadic shootings in Okigwe area
News photo Vanguard News  - Owerri- Confusion has enveloped Imo state as another traditional ruler whose identity was yet to be identified was allegedly

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kidnap another monarch in Imo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gunmen kidnap another monarch in Imo – The Sun Nigeria
Woman Killed As Gunmen Kidnap Imo Monarch Travelling With His Little Daughter Kanyi Daily:
Woman Killed As Gunmen Kidnap Imo Monarch Travelling With His Little Daughter
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Imo, Kill One Nigeria Breaking News:
Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Imo, Kill One
Gunmen allegedly kidnap Imo monarch Within Nigeria:
Gunmen allegedly kidnap Imo monarch
Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Imo, Kill One Tori News:
Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Imo, Kill One


   More Picks
1 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari To Commission Projects During Visit To Ogun January 13 - Naija News, 1 day ago
4 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, Sanwo-Olu assures - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
9 "Money is not everything. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian man calls out Wizkid for failing to fulfill his promise of signing 10-year-old boy whom he promised N10M (Video) - Lailas News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info