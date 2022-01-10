Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate probes N14.7bn PHCN privatisation fund in secret accounts
News photo The Punch  - The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has begun investigation of N14.7bn proceeds of privatisation of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria allegedly hidden in commercial banks by the Bureau of Public Enterprise.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHCN: Senate Probes ₦14.7bn Privatization Funds Biz Watch Nigeria:
PHCN: Senate Probes ₦14.7bn Privatization Funds
Senate Probes N14.7BN PHCN Privatisation Fund In Secret Accounts TV360 Nigeria:
Senate Probes N14.7BN PHCN Privatisation Fund In Secret Accounts
Senate Begins Probe On N14.7bn PHCN Privatisation Fund In Secret Accounts Economic Confidential:
Senate Begins Probe On N14.7bn PHCN Privatisation Fund In Secret Accounts
Senate probes N14.7bn PHCN privatisation fund in secret accounts Sundiata Post:
Senate probes N14.7bn PHCN privatisation fund in secret accounts


   More Picks
1 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari To Commission Projects During Visit To Ogun January 13 - Naija News, 1 day ago
4 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, Sanwo-Olu assures - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
9 "Money is not everything. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian man calls out Wizkid for failing to fulfill his promise of signing 10-year-old boy whom he promised N10M (Video) - Lailas News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info