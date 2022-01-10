Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Australian judge deplores Djokovic's treatment at Melbourne airport - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Australian judge hearing Djokovic's challenge to the revocation of his visa deplores the way the Serbian was treated by border officials

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Novak Djokovic wins visa battle to remain in Australia and compete at the Australian Open Linda Ikeji Blog:
Novak Djokovic wins visa battle to remain in Australia and compete at the Australian Open
#Ausopen: Australian Court overturns Novak Djokovic Not Just OK:
#Ausopen: Australian Court overturns Novak Djokovic's Visa Ban
Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Cancellation Of Australian Visa Independent:
Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Cancellation Of Australian Visa
Djokovic Wins Australia Visa Case, Judge Orders His Release TV360 Nigeria:
Djokovic Wins Australia Visa Case, Judge Orders His Release
Djokovic Wins Australia Visa Case, Judge Orders His Release Global Village Extra:
Djokovic Wins Australia Visa Case, Judge Orders His Release


   More Picks
1 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
3 2021 AFCON: 'Super Eagles ready to take on Egypt' ' Ahmed Musa boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
5 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian man calls out Wizkid for failing to fulfill his promise of signing 10-year-old boy whom he promised N10M (Video) - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
9 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info