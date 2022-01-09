Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others









The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has issued a fresh warning over Lassa fever cases, which it said had risen to 4,632 and recorded 102 deaths.The centre, in its latest advisory in Abuja warned Nigerians of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%