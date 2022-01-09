Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has issued a fresh warning over Lassa fever cases, which it said had risen to 4,632 and recorded 102 deaths.The centre, in its latest advisory in Abuja warned Nigerians of ...

FG issues Lassa fever alert, death toll hits 102, cases now 4,632 The Punch:
FG issues Lassa fever alert, death toll hits 102, cases now 4,632
FG Issues Lassa Fever Alert, Death Toll Hits 102, Cases Now 4,632 Independent:
FG Issues Lassa Fever Alert, Death Toll Hits 102, Cases Now 4,632
The Citizen:
NCDC issues Lassa fever alert as death toll hits 102
NCDC issues Lassa fever alert, as death toll hits 102 Prompt News:
NCDC issues Lassa fever alert, as death toll hits 102


