Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Bovi shares his son's unique sleeping position (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bovi took to Instagram to share a video of his son's sleeping position.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Marvel found its new spiderman" – Bovi writes as he shares his son's unique sleeping position (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“Marvel found its new spiderman” – Bovi writes as he shares his son’s unique sleeping position (Video)
Tori News:
Comedian Bovi Shares His Son's Unique Sleeping Position (Video)
More Picks
1
ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
2
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
4
Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
"Money is not everything. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Ayra Starr and Mavin Records in trouble for allegedly shunning an event after N3M payment was made -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
7
Father, daughter arrested with fresh human parts in Osun -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021 to be broadcast in 157 countries, CAF says -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
9
Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19 -
Independent,
1 day ago
10
Burkina Faso Target First Ever AFCON Win Vs Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
