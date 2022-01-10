Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Will Focus On Egypt, Not Salah –Media Officer, Raji
News photo Complete Sports  - Team Officer of the Nigeria national team, Babafemi Raji, says the Super Eagles is fully aware of the threat that Mohamed Salah poses, but insists they must not focus just on beating the in-form forward, but on the team as a whole at the 2021 Africa ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’re in Cameroon to play Egypt, not Salah – Eagles The Punch:
We’re in Cameroon to play Egypt, not Salah – Eagles
Eagles Will Finish Ahead of Egypt – Media Officer Raji Prompt News:
Eagles Will Finish Ahead of Egypt – Media Officer Raji
We’re in Cameroon to play Egypt, not Salah – Eagles TV360 Nigeria:
We’re in Cameroon to play Egypt, not Salah – Eagles
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Will Focus On Egypt, Not Salah –Media Officer, Raji Online Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Will Focus On Egypt, Not Salah –Media Officer, Raji


   More Picks
1 Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
3 2021 AFCON: 'Super Eagles ready to take on Egypt' ' Ahmed Musa boasts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
5 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian man calls out Wizkid for failing to fulfill his promise of signing 10-year-old boy whom he promised N10M (Video) - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
9 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info