Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ubi Franklin reacts following reports that his baby mama, Sandra’s marriage to new husband has crashed
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Talent manager, Ubi Franklin, seems to have thrown a subtle shade at his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, following reports that her marriage to royal hair boss, Steve Thompson, has crashed.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ubi Franklin tackled after writing Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ubi Franklin tackled after writing 'Chukwuebuka' hours after his baby mama's husband announced the end of their marriage contracted five months ago
Ubi Franklin Pulse Nigeria:
Ubi Franklin's baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa parts ways with her husband 5 months after marriage.
Ubi Franklin reacts following reports that his baby mama, Sandra’s marriage to new husband has crashed Naija Parrot:
Ubi Franklin reacts following reports that his baby mama, Sandra’s marriage to new husband has crashed
Ubi Franklin Reacts As Baby Mama’s Marriage Crashes After Four Months Naija News:
Ubi Franklin Reacts As Baby Mama’s Marriage Crashes After Four Months
Ubi Franklin Reacts As His Babymama Is Kicked Out By New Husband, After 5 Months Of Marriage Anaedo Online:
Ubi Franklin Reacts As His Babymama Is Kicked Out By New Husband, After 5 Months Of Marriage
Actress Doris Ogala reacts to Sandra Iheuwa Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Doris Ogala reacts to Sandra Iheuwa's crashed marriage
Ubi Franklin Tori News:
Ubi Franklin's Babaymama, Sandra Iheuwa Chased Out of Her Matrimonial Home After Just 5 Months of Marriage


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian real estate developer says lady who refused to date him because 'he can't handle her bills' was later killed by her boyfriend for ritual - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Tinubu storms Aso Rock as delay on APC convention date lingers - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info