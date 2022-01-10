Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ubi Franklin reacts following reports that his baby mama, Sandra’s marriage to new husband has crashed
Yaba Left Online
- Talent manager, Ubi Franklin, seems to have thrown a subtle shade at his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, following reports that her marriage to royal hair boss, Steve Thompson, has crashed.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ubi Franklin tackled after writing 'Chukwuebuka' hours after his baby mama's husband announced the end of their marriage contracted five months ago
Pulse Nigeria:
Ubi Franklin's baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa parts ways with her husband 5 months after marriage.
Naija Parrot:
Ubi Franklin reacts following reports that his baby mama, Sandra’s marriage to new husband has crashed
Naija News:
Ubi Franklin Reacts As Baby Mama’s Marriage Crashes After Four Months
Anaedo Online:
Ubi Franklin Reacts As His Babymama Is Kicked Out By New Husband, After 5 Months Of Marriage
Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Doris Ogala reacts to Sandra Iheuwa's crashed marriage
Tori News:
Ubi Franklin's Babaymama, Sandra Iheuwa Chased Out of Her Matrimonial Home After Just 5 Months of Marriage
More Picks
1
Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
2
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
9
Nigerian real estate developer says lady who refused to date him because 'he can't handle her bills' was later killed by her boyfriend for ritual -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Tinubu storms Aso Rock as delay on APC convention date lingers -
Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...