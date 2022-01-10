Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INTERVIEW: Super Eagles Must Play ‘Nigerian Football’ To Win AFCON 2021 –Oliseh
News photo Complete Sports  - In this exclusive interview with Complete Sports' OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN and JOSHUA ADEREMI, former Nigerian captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh believes that the Super Eagles can go all the way and win the 2021 African Cup of Nations while also tipping ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names three title favourites Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names three title favourites
Super Eagles and 2022 AFCON finals The Guardian:
Super Eagles and 2022 AFCON finals
Sunday Oliseh Reveals 3 Countries That Can Win AFCON 2021 (See Them) Naija Loaded:
Sunday Oliseh Reveals 3 Countries That Can Win AFCON 2021 (See Them)
Oliseh says Super Eagles can only win AFCON by playing ‘Nigerian football’ Ripples Nigeria:
Oliseh says Super Eagles can only win AFCON by playing ‘Nigerian football’
Super Eagles to Get $5,000 Match Bonus at 2021 AFCON Prompt News:
Super Eagles to Get $5,000 Match Bonus at 2021 AFCON
Super Eagles and 2022 AFCON finals News Breakers:
Super Eagles and 2022 AFCON finals


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Transfer: New player joins Manchester United - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Tinubu: I've informed Buhari of my interest in contesting presidency... - The Cable, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info