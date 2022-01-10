Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Motivational speakers saying don?t have children if you are broke wouldn't have been born if their parents did same - Daughter of Rivers monarch says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Princess Dorathy Osaronu, daughter of HRH Dr. J.D Osaronu, King of Onne in Eleme, Rivers State, has seemingly taken a dig at Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada.
It would be reca
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Motivational speakers saying don’t have children if you are broke wouldn't have been born if their parents did same" – Daughter of Rivers monarch says
Correct NG:
Motivational speakers saying ‘Don’t have children if you are broke’ wouldn’t have been born if their parents did same – Princess Osaronu
Naija on Point:
Motivational speakers saying ‘Don’t have children if you are broke’ wouldn’t have been born if their parents did same – Princess Osaronu
Tori News:
Motivational Speakers Saying Don’t Have Children If You Are Broke Wouldn't Have Been Born If Their Parents Did Same - Princess Dorathy Osaronu
More Picks
1
Anti-Buhari message: We'll mobilise to appear with Kukah before DSS - Christian youths -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
3
2021 AFCON: 'Super Eagles ready to take on Egypt' ' Ahmed Musa boasts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
ECOWAS, international community will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government- Osinbajo -
The News Guru,
22 hours ago
5
Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
7
Hoodlums kill Ebubeagu member, set body ablaze in Ebonyi -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerian man calls out Wizkid for failing to fulfill his promise of signing 10-year-old boy whom he promised N10M (Video) -
Lailas News,
24 hours ago
9
Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
