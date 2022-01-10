AFCON 2021: Strikers’ absence major blow to Super Eagles – Julius Aghahowa Daily Post - Former Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa, has said that the absence of Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen remains a major blow to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, opening tie against Egypt on Tuesday. Aghahowa disclosed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%