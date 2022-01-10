Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why PDP must not zone its presidency to the South – Kwankwaso
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Kwankwaso says zoning of the presidency should be based on strategy and not clamour.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No plan to leave PDP for APC –Kwankwaso The Punch:
No plan to leave PDP for APC –Kwankwaso
Kwankwaso opens up on alleged defection from PDP to APC Daily Post:
Kwankwaso opens up on alleged defection from PDP to APC
Kwankwaso Opens Up On Alleged Defection From PDP To APC Naija Loaded:
Kwankwaso Opens Up On Alleged Defection From PDP To APC
Kwankwaso Clears The Air On Alleged Plan To Dump PDP For APC Naija News:
Kwankwaso Clears The Air On Alleged Plan To Dump PDP For APC
No plan to leave PDP for APC –Kwankwaso News Breakers:
No plan to leave PDP for APC –Kwankwaso
I Have No Plans To Leave PDP For APC –Kwankwaso Tori News:
I Have No Plans To Leave PDP For APC –Kwankwaso


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Two children from same parents crushed to death by reckless driver in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Cross-dresser James Brown turns up for birthday party with ?traditionalists? (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info