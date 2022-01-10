Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands man over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl
News photo Daily Post  - An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered that a 28-year-old technician, Pope Ogala, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court Remands Man Over Alleged Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl Naija Loaded:
Court Remands Man Over Alleged Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl
Man Remanded For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl The Trent:
Man Remanded For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl
Technician allegedly rape 14-year-old girl Daily Nigerian:
Technician allegedly rape 14-year-old girl
Man Remanded For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl News Breakers:
Man Remanded For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
6 Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Two children from same parents crushed to death by reckless driver in Ogun (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Cross-dresser James Brown turns up for birthday party with ?traditionalists? (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info