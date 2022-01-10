Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Makinde pays condolence visit to Soun's family, says monarch will get state burial
Nigerian Tribune
- Makinde pays condolence visit to Soun's family, says monarch will get state burial
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Makinde visits deceased Soun of Ogbomoso's family, promises state burial
Vanguard News:
Makinde announces state burial for late Soun of Ogbomoso
Premium Times:
Why I delayed visit to late Soun Ogbomoso's family - Makinde
Independent:
Makinde Pays Condolence Visit To Soun Palace, Promises State Burial For The Late Monarch
The Eagle Online:
Gov. Makinde promises state burial for Late Soun of Ogbomosoland
PM News:
Late Ogbomosho king to have state burial: Makinde - P.M. News
More Picks
1
I experimented drugs and engaged in street fights before becoming born-again - Majid Michel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
We will give bandits the bloody nose that they so desire now they've been declared terrorists - Chief of Defence Staff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2023: 'Expect more hardship' - Nigerians react as Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria - Ahmed Musa reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Sales boy arrested in Ekiti state after disguising and threatening to kidnap his boss for N1.5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
EFCC grills 22 suspected oil thieves arrested by Navy in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Troops foil attack, neutralise five terrorists in Kaduna community- Official -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...