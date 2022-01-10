Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court sentences Ibadan man to death by hanging for armed robbery
Peoples Gazette  - The convict while armed with a gun, had robbed the victims of their belongings, including laptops, mobile phones, jewellery and cash.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

