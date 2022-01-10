Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Court sentences Ibadan man to death by hanging for armed robbery
Peoples Gazette
- The convict while armed with a gun, had robbed the victims of their belongings, including laptops, mobile phones, jewellery and cash.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging Over Armed Robbery In Ibadan
Pulse Nigeria:
Court sentences man to death by hanging for armed robbery in Ibadan
News Verge:
Court sentences man to death by hanging in Ibadan — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
Court sentences Oriyomi Felix to death by hanging - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Court sentences Oriyomi Felix to death by hanging
More Picks
1
Nigerian Government Issues Alert On Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 102 In Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
2
Kaduna Govt directs public schools to migrate to four-day working week -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian strippers pray and speak in tongues before commencement of their hustle (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Lagos nurses to call off planned strike after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Mali Coup: ECOWAS leaders go tough; close all borders, recall ambassadors, freeze assets -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
6
Novak Djokovic 'arrested' in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
Two children from same parents crushed to death by reckless driver in Ogun (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Cross-dresser James Brown turns up for birthday party with ?traditionalists? (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
